Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) Short Interest Update

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 82,300 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the June 15th total of 103,900 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 278.5% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,955 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,431,000 after buying an additional 43,379 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 1.6% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 6,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 1.1% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 93,459 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,365,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems in the first quarter worth $7,634,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems in the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

ESLT traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $127.64. 49,428 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,680. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.93. Elbit Systems has a 52-week low of $110.69 and a 52-week high of $145.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 14.28%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elbit Systems will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. Elbit Systems’s payout ratio is 19.58%.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and distribution of defense and homeland security solutions. Its portfolio includes airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial applications. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

