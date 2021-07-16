The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Short Interest Update

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 874,500 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the June 15th total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 327,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTW. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Manitowoc in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, raised their target price on shares of The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The Manitowoc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Manitowoc by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,398,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,081,000 after purchasing an additional 566,985 shares during the period. Towle & Co. boosted its stake in The Manitowoc by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,886,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,906,000 after purchasing an additional 216,580 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Manitowoc during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,092,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in The Manitowoc by 495.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 656,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,533,000 after purchasing an additional 546,146 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in The Manitowoc by 298.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 609,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,118,000 after purchasing an additional 456,876 shares during the period. 76.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MTW traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,074. The Manitowoc has a 1-year low of $7.36 and a 1-year high of $28.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.90.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). The Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 0.98% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $354.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.38 million. Equities analysts forecast that The Manitowoc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

