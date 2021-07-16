McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Short Interest Down 20.9% in June

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,480,000 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the June 15th total of 6,930,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Shares of MCD traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $234.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,674,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,833,299. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $233.27. McDonald’s has a 52 week low of $190.13 and a 52 week high of $239.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,723 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,554 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,588,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 143,818 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,235,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on MCD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.39.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

