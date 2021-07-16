ZB Token Price Tops $0.28 on Major Exchanges (ZB)

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. Over the last seven days, ZB Token has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. ZB Token has a market capitalization of $130.11 million and $1.07 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZB Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000897 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00049086 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003196 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002571 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00014345 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $253.29 or 0.00809384 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005886 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000357 BTC.

About ZB Token

ZB is a coin. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 coins. The official website for ZB Token is www.zb.com . ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZB Token (ZB) is an exchange token and the native currency of the ZB.COM crypto exchange. The ZB can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZB launchpad events, receive crypto rewards from seasonal buybacks, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZB exchange. “

Buying and Selling ZB Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZB Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZB Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

