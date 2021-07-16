CUE Protocol (CUE) Trading Down 30.9% Over Last Week

CUE Protocol (CURRENCY:CUE) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. In the last week, CUE Protocol has traded down 30.9% against the U.S. dollar. CUE Protocol has a total market cap of $214,720.14 and approximately $3,267.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CUE Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $28.19 or 0.00090079 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003197 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001896 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00037925 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.24 or 0.00103030 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.55 or 0.00145551 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,327.72 or 1.00106962 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002821 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003189 BTC.

About CUE Protocol

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

Buying and Selling CUE Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUE Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUE Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CUE Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

