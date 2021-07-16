BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,000 shares, a decline of 67.3% from the June 15th total of 159,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 166,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 19,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 80,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares during the period.

BOE traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.44. 525,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,998. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.36. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $12.82.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

