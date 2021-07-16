Insider Selling: 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) SVP Sells 3,108 Shares of Stock

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) SVP Matthew Zinn sold 3,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total value of $79,098.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Matthew Zinn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get 8X8 alerts:

On Wednesday, June 30th, Matthew Zinn sold 5,153 shares of 8X8 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $143,098.81.

On Monday, April 26th, Matthew Zinn sold 950 shares of 8X8 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $32,328.50.

Shares of EGHT stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,443,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,258. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.01 and a beta of 1.14. 8×8, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $39.17.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $144.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.96 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 31.10% and a negative return on equity of 73.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EGHT. Zacks Investment Research cut 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down from $32.50) on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on 8X8 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on 8X8 from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGHT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in 8X8 by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 32,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 14,140 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in 8X8 during the fourth quarter worth about $10,635,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in 8X8 during the fourth quarter worth about $307,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in 8X8 by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 121,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 33,619 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in 8X8 by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 62,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares during the period. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.