Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22, RTT News reports. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 23.73%. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.
MS stock traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.25. 12,380,572 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,772,754. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.64. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $45.86 and a one year high of $94.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.28%.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.68.
Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
Morgan Stanley Company Profile
Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.
