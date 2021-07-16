Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) Short Interest Down 70.5% in June

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, a decrease of 70.5% from the June 15th total of 115,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 339.0 days.

Separately, CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Richelieu Hardware in a report on Friday, July 9th.

RHUHF stock remained flat at $$34.91 during midday trading on Friday. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,062. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.65. Richelieu Hardware has a 1-year low of $20.90 and a 1-year high of $35.52.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

