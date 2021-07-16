S.Finance (SFG) Market Capitalization Tops $18,005.26

S.Finance (CURRENCY:SFG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 16th. One S.Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000675 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. S.Finance has a market cap of $18,005.26 and $294,974.00 worth of S.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, S.Finance has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get S.Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003185 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00048593 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003185 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002590 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00014065 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $253.25 or 0.00806568 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005866 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000356 BTC.

About S.Finance

SFG is a coin. It was first traded on September 22nd, 2020. S.Finance’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,903 coins. S.Finance’s official Twitter account is @SFinanceEx . S.Finance’s official website is s.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “S.Finance is a DeFi project, which starts as offering a stable currency exchange service. Compared with UniSwap, S.Finance adopts StableSwap market maker algorithm, similar to Curve, which is smoother than UniSwap algorithm and can achieve low slippage. “

S.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as S.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade S.Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase S.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SFGUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for S.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for S.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.