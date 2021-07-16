Diamond (DMD) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $12,642.00

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. Over the last week, Diamond has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar. One Diamond coin can now be bought for approximately $1.96 or 0.00006243 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Diamond has a market capitalization of $7.08 million and approximately $12,642.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001968 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000028 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000101 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.31 or 0.00096518 BTC.

Diamond Coin Profile

DMD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,613,497 coins. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

