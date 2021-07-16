Sopra Steria Group SA (OTCMKTS:SPSAF) Short Interest Update

Sopra Steria Group SA (OTCMKTS:SPSAF) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 70.0% from the June 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Shares of Sopra Steria Group stock remained flat at $$168.50 on Friday. Sopra Steria Group has a 12 month low of $163.00 and a 12 month high of $168.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.50.

Sopra Steria Group Company Profile

Sopra Steria Group SA provides consulting, systems integration, digital, and software development services in France and internationally. The company operates through five segments: France, United Kingdom, Other Europe, Sopra Banking Software, and Other Solutions. It offers consulting services, including business and technology consulting services for large companies and public bodies; systems integration services that covers information system lifecycle and transformation programs; and cybersecurity services.

