Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Short Interest Up 108.5% in June

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,265,600 shares, an increase of 108.5% from the June 15th total of 606,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 744.5 days.

Shares of SMMCF stock remained flat at $$14.66 on Friday. 162 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,019. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.74. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 52 week low of $8.94 and a 52 week high of $14.71.

SMMCF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$16.75 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$16.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.87.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end REIT focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

