Grin Trading 11.8% Higher Over Last Week (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. In the last week, Grin has traded up 11.8% against the US dollar. One Grin coin can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000960 BTC on major exchanges. Grin has a total market cap of $23.77 million and approximately $3.23 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,518.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,876.33 or 0.05953163 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $440.55 or 0.01397756 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $122.50 or 0.00388657 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.93 or 0.00129862 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $194.10 or 0.00615839 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00009293 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $124.48 or 0.00394953 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.39 or 0.00296307 BTC.

Grin Profile

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 78,551,820 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Grin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

