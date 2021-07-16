Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) Short Interest Down 20.7% in June

Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the June 15th total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X DAX Germany ETF stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.52% of Global X DAX Germany ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of DAX stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.17. 4,559 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,334. Global X DAX Germany ETF has a 12 month low of $25.13 and a 12 month high of $35.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.37.

