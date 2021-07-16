Better World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BWAC) Short Interest Update

Better World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BWAC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 120,900 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the June 15th total of 156,400 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 42,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Better World Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $8,120,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of Better World Acquisition during the first quarter worth $7,848,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Better World Acquisition during the first quarter worth $6,070,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Better World Acquisition by 18.3% during the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 462,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,607,000 after purchasing an additional 71,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Better World Acquisition during the first quarter worth $2,985,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BWAC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.99. The stock had a trading volume of 22,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,050. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.98. Better World Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $11.20.

Better World Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company focuses on target businesses in the healthy living industries.

