AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 152,200 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the June 15th total of 193,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, EVP Andrew B. Mccray sold 611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $39,733.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,174.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sean Traynor bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.59 per share, with a total value of $508,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,540.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,588 shares of company stock valued at $873,711 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in AMERISAFE by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in AMERISAFE during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in AMERISAFE by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AMERISAFE during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in AMERISAFE by 2,935.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMERISAFE stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.47. The company had a trading volume of 65,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,407. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.44. AMERISAFE has a twelve month low of $53.90 and a twelve month high of $69.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.34.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $77.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.79 million. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 27.68% and a return on equity of 17.51%. On average, equities analysts predict that AMERISAFE will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.29%.

About AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company offers workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

