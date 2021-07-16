Steven F. Siegel Sells 7,500 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Stock

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $169,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

BRX traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,876,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,257,607. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $24.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.48, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.87.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $279.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.51 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 58.50%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter worth about $216,000. 95.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.23.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

