Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Major Shareholder Shelby J. Butterfield Sells 5,000 Shares

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) major shareholder Shelby J. Butterfield sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $373,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,194,785.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shelby J. Butterfield also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nelnet alerts:

On Friday, July 9th, Shelby J. Butterfield sold 5,000 shares of Nelnet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total transaction of $369,850.00.

NYSE NNI traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.80. The company had a trading volume of 54,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,652. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 92.07, a quick ratio of 92.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. Nelnet, Inc. has a one year low of $56.86 and a one year high of $79.21.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $340.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.23 million. Nelnet had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 19.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 147.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 7,235 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nelnet by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,648 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,094,000 after purchasing an additional 6,921 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Nelnet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,370,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Nelnet by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nelnet by 199.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the period. 34.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nelnet

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, and education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The company's Loan Servicing and Systems is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Nelnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nelnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.