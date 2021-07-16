Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Insider Byron C. Vielehr Sells 10,000 Shares

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $1,096,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:FISV traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.20. 3,548,540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,491,990. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.46. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.15 and a 12-month high of $127.34. The stock has a market cap of $74.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FISV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Fiserv by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 453,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,689,000 after purchasing an additional 113,622 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Fiserv by 57,942.3% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 56,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,410,000 after purchasing an additional 56,204 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Fiserv by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 658,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,978,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 204,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,323,000 after buying an additional 56,185 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 157,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,894,000 after buying an additional 13,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

