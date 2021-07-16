RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) EVP Sells $478,050.00 in Stock

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) EVP John H. Marlow sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total transaction of $478,050.00.

John H. Marlow also recently made the following trade(s):

Get RingCentral alerts:

On Tuesday, July 13th, John H. Marlow sold 670 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.77, for a total transaction of $191,465.90.

On Thursday, May 27th, John H. Marlow sold 3,434 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.22, for a total transaction of $890,161.48.

NYSE RNG traded up $4.56 on Friday, reaching $273.79. 543,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 990,074. RingCentral, Inc. has a one year low of $229.00 and a one year high of $449.00. The firm has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,095.16 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $270.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 27.38%. The company had revenue of $352.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RNG. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in RingCentral by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,154,995 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,535,570,000 after buying an additional 1,052,241 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in RingCentral by 516.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,225,084 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $464,270,000 after buying an additional 1,026,446 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in RingCentral by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,212,726 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $459,587,000 after buying an additional 184,112 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in RingCentral by 348.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 232,465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,247,000 after buying an additional 180,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in RingCentral by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 699,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $265,074,000 after buying an additional 167,400 shares in the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RNG. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of RingCentral in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $455.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.00.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.