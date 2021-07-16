Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) CEO Katrina Lake Sells 43,774 Shares

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) CEO Katrina Lake sold 43,774 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $2,585,292.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Katrina Lake also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 16th, Katrina Lake sold 43,778 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $2,365,763.12.

On Friday, June 18th, Katrina Lake sold 198,876 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $11,858,975.88.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Katrina Lake sold 33,360 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total value of $1,453,828.80.

On Monday, May 17th, Katrina Lake sold 33,358 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total value of $1,426,721.66.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Katrina Lake sold 33,360 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.16, for a total value of $1,439,817.60.

On Tuesday, April 20th, Katrina Lake sold 33,358 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total value of $1,485,765.32.

Shares of NASDAQ SFIX traded down $2.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.33. 1,113,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,395,606. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.41. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.60 and a twelve month high of $113.76.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $535.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.40 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SFIX. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Stitch Fix from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Stitch Fix from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SFIX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 25.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after buying an additional 21,153 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Stitch Fix by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 143,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Stitch Fix by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,647,000 after purchasing an additional 9,548 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $521,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

