CUTcoin (CUT) Price Down 7.1% This Week

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 16th. CUTcoin has a total market cap of $20.47 million and approximately $1,754.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CUTcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000457 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003737 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00051907 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002534 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003166 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00034806 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $75.05 or 0.00237361 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000848 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00033124 BTC.

CUTcoin Profile

CUTcoin (CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 145,618,273 coins and its circulating supply is 141,618,273 coins. CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org . The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

CUTcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUTcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CUTcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

