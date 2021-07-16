Giant 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $22.00 (GIC)

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded 88.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. Giant has a market capitalization of $34,411.89 and approximately $22.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Giant coin can now be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Giant has traded up 66.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00025555 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000168 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 108.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001565 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000115 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002903 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000047 BTC.

About Giant

Giant (CRYPTO:GIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Giant’s total supply is 9,221,184 coins. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Giant’s official website is giantpay.network. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It is a cryptocurrency designed to work with the Giant exchange, a decentralized exchange built on top of blockchain technology, which provides the exchange rate of several cryptocurrencies, such as BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC. GIC features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Giant Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Giant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Giant using one of the exchanges listed above.

