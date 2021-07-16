Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Short Interest Update

Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 111.1% from the June 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 19.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS EFGSY traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.05. The company had a trading volume of 875 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,119. Eiffage has a 12 month low of $14.20 and a 12 month high of $23.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.02.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EFGSY. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays set a $20.85 price objective on shares of Eiffage and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.85.

Eiffage SA engages in the construction, infrastructure, energy systems, and concessions businesses in France and internationally. The company's Construction segment offers urban development, building design and construction, property development, and maintenance and facilities management services for public and private-sector customers.

