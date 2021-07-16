Insider Selling: Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) Insider Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total value of $137,690.00.

Shares of NASDAQ WRAP traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.50. The company had a trading volume of 127,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,271. Wrap Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.56 and a 1 year high of $14.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.66 million, a P/E ratio of -14.89 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.57.

Get Wrap Technologies alerts:

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Wrap Technologies had a negative return on equity of 36.22% and a negative net margin of 326.52%. The company had revenue of $1.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wrap Technologies, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WRAP. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Wrap Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Wrap Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Wrap Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

Wrap Technologies Company Profile

Wrap Technologies, Inc, a public safety technology and services company, develops policing solutions to law enforcement and security personnel. The company develops BolaWrap 100, a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle a subject at a range of 10-25 feet.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Wrap Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wrap Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.