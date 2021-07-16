Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. is a self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company specializes in the investment and ownership of upper midscale and upscale, premium-branded select-service, extended stay and limited service hotels. Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc., formerly known as Supertel Hospitality, Inc., is based in Norfolk, United States. “

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,414. Condor Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.17 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.64 million, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.66.

Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.16. Condor Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 57.67% and a negative return on equity of 26.22%. Equities research analysts forecast that Condor Hospitality Trust will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDOR. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Condor Hospitality Trust by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 370,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 26,700 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Condor Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Condor Hospitality Trust during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 18.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc (NYSE American: CDOR) is a self-administered real estate investment trust that specializes in the investment and ownership of upper midscale and upscale, premium-branded, select-service, extended-stay, and limited-service hotels in the top 100 Metropolitan Statistical Areas (ÂMSAsÂ) with a particular focus on the top 20 to 60 MSAs.

