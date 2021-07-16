Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a decrease of 62.7% from the June 15th total of 53,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 257,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on EPOKY. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC lowered Epiroc AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Epiroc AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Epiroc AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Epiroc AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS EPOKY traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.15. 34,321 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,525. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.87. Epiroc AB has a 52 week low of $12.19 and a 52 week high of $24.68.

Epiroc AB, together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment, consumables, and service for use in surface and underground mining, infrastructure, civil engineering, well drilling, or geotechnical worldwide. It operates through two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments.

Featured Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Epiroc AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epiroc AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.