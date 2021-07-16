Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) Short Interest Up 75.0% in June

Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the June 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a report on Monday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a research report on Friday, March 19th. lowered Flughafen Zürich from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Flughafen Zürich from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Flughafen Zürich from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flughafen Zürich has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Flughafen Zürich alerts:

Shares of FLGZY traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $6.34. 5,043 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,069. Flughafen Zürich has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $7.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.93.

Flughafen ZÃ¼rich AG operates the ZÃ¼rich Airport in Switzerland. It provides infrastructure and services related to flight operations, including the runway system, apron zones, passenger zones in the terminals, freight operations, passenger handling and services, and safety; support for passengers with reduced mobility; and check-in areas and facilities, baggage sorting and handling system, aircraft power supply system, handling apron areas, and the related services.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Flughafen Zürich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flughafen Zürich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.