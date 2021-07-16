OST (OST) Trading 23.4% Lower This Week

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. One OST coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, OST has traded down 23.4% against the US dollar. OST has a market capitalization of $3.10 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OST alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003166 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00048535 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003166 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002584 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00014294 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $256.39 or 0.00811571 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005830 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000356 BTC.

OST Coin Profile

OST (CRYPTO:OST) is a coin. It launched on November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 763,665,269 coins. The official message board for OST is medium.com/OSTdotcom . The official website for OST is ost.com . OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Simple Token enables any business to launch a branded cryptocurrency on open Ethereum sidechains. Simple Token, a protocol for consumer app tokenization is bringing crypto to mainstream apps, enabling them to launch branded crypto tokens without the ICO drama. “

Buying and Selling OST

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OST using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “OSTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for OST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.