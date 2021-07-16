Brokerages Expect Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) to Announce -$0.58 EPS

Brokerages expect Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) to post ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Homology Medicines’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.62) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.53). Homology Medicines posted earnings per share of ($0.78) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Homology Medicines will report full year earnings of ($1.86) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to ($1.68). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.05) to ($1.81). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Homology Medicines.

Get Homology Medicines alerts:

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.59. The company had revenue of $29.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.78 million. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 49.59% and a negative net margin of 300.57%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FIXX shares. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Homology Medicines from $37.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Homology Medicines from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Homology Medicines during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 81.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new stake in Homology Medicines in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Courage Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Homology Medicines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. 50.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXX traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.42. The stock had a trading volume of 282,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,693. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.77. Homology Medicines has a one year low of $5.94 and a one year high of $16.88. The firm has a market cap of $366.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of -0.40.

About Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing across a range of genetic disorders.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Homology Medicines (FIXX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Homology Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Homology Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.