Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) Announces Dividend of $0.31

Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) announced a dividend on Friday, July 16th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share on Monday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd.

Weis Markets has increased its dividend payment by 3.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Weis Markets stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.20. The company had a trading volume of 95,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,973. Weis Markets has a fifty-two week low of $44.35 and a fifty-two week high of $59.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.43.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. Weis Markets had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 10.23%.

Weis Markets Company Profile

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

