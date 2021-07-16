Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Short Interest Update

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, a growth of 81.3% from the June 15th total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 40,354,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $210,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124,561 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,976,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,235,000 after buying an additional 1,832,859 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,247,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,561,000 after buying an additional 513,776 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,713,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,822,000 after buying an additional 131,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,869,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,978,000 after buying an additional 168,135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBVA traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.93. 1,222,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,500,096. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 52-week low of $2.49 and a 52-week high of $6.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.23. The firm has a market cap of $39.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 20.08%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Societe Generale upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.

