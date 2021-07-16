First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) Short Interest Up 79.4% in June

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, an increase of 79.4% from the June 15th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 7.1% in the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,044,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,267,000 after purchasing an additional 69,556 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 140.4% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 51,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 29,966 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 375,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after buying an additional 18,881 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 21,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 11,145 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund alerts:

Shares of FDEU traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.31. 26,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,883. First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $14.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.61.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors (North America) Inc and Henderson Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.