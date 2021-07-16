GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Short Interest Update

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,250,000 shares, an increase of 78.3% from the June 15th total of 6,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of EAF stock traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $10.80. 2,529,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,154,611. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.45. GrafTech International has a 1-year low of $5.87 and a 1-year high of $14.16.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The business had revenue of $304.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.22 million. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 102.08% and a net margin of 33.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that GrafTech International will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.47%.

In other GrafTech International news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 20,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $266,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in GrafTech International in the 4th quarter valued at $94,990,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in GrafTech International in the 1st quarter valued at $105,458,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in GrafTech International by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,507,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139,001 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in GrafTech International by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,030,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,757,000 after purchasing an additional 857,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in GrafTech International by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,299,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,354,000 after buying an additional 1,127,329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EAF shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded GrafTech International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of GrafTech International in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

GrafTech International Company Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

Recommended Story: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.