Waltonchain Price Down 9.1% Over Last Week (WTC)

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 16th. Waltonchain has a market capitalization of $38.18 million and approximately $2.25 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Waltonchain has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Waltonchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00001561 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,882.86 or 0.05957813 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.94 or 0.00129553 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

WTC is a coin. It was first traded on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 83,087,524 coins and its circulating supply is 77,366,492 coins. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

