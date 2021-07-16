Short Interest in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Decreases By 90.7%

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 117,800 shares, a drop of 90.7% from the June 15th total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 860,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, Director John L. Stallworth purchased 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.21 per share, for a total transaction of $90,643.20. Also, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $66,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,735,928.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNV. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 15.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 76.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SNV traded down $1.44 on Friday, hitting $42.49. 1,014,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 935,690. Synovus Financial has a 52-week low of $17.96 and a 52-week high of $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.60.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Synovus Financial’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Synovus Financial will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is presently 54.77%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Synovus Financial from $54.50 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Synovus Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.15.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.