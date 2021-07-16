Plus Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLPRF) Short Interest Update

Plus Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLPRF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 91.1% from the June 15th total of 41,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Plus Products stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.30. The stock had a trading volume of 384,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,397. Plus Products has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.40.

About Plus Products

Plus Products Inc develops, manufactures, and sells cannabis products in California. The company offers cannabis-infused edibles to the regulated medicinal and adult-use, or recreational markets. It sells products under the PLUS brand to dispensaries and delivery service customers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

