Argon Price Hits $0.0418 on Top Exchanges (ARGON)

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 16th. During the last week, Argon has traded down 19.1% against the dollar. One Argon coin can currently be bought for about $0.0418 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Argon has a total market cap of $2.90 million and $60,286.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Argon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003143 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00039072 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.75 or 0.00106068 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.58 or 0.00146367 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,768.78 or 0.99828611 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002847 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003130 BTC.

About Argon

Argon’s total supply is 78,633,334 coins and its circulating supply is 69,419,492 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Argon

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Argon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ARGONUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Argon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Argon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.