Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SYNE) Short Interest Down 88.2% in June

Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SYNE) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 88.2% from the June 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of SYNE stock traded up $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.32. The company had a trading volume of 12,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,651. Synthesis Energy Systems has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $0.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.30.

About Synthesis Energy Systems

Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc, an energy company, engages in licensing and commercializing SES gasification technology for the production of synthesis gas in China and internationally. Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

