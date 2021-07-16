Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SYNE) Short Interest Down 88.2% in June

Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SYNE) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 88.2% from the June 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of SYNE stock traded up $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.32. The company had a trading volume of 12,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,651. Synthesis Energy Systems has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $0.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.30.
About Synthesis Energy Systems
