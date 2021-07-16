DeHive Hits Market Cap of $414,318.35 (DHV)

DeHive (CURRENCY:DHV) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 16th. One DeHive coin can currently be bought for $0.55 or 0.00001727 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeHive has traded down 19.5% against the dollar. DeHive has a total market cap of $414,318.35 and approximately $455,276.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00039064 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.70 or 0.00105934 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.61 or 0.00146491 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,760.83 or 0.99824462 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002847 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003129 BTC.

DeHive Profile

DeHive’s total supply is 2,334,772 coins and its circulating supply is 754,012 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

DeHive Coin Trading

