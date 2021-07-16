The Charles Schwab Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:SCHW)

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 35,547 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 181% compared to the typical volume of 12,641 put options.

SCHW has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their target price on The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JMP Securities upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. raised their target price on The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, lifted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.29.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $19,677,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total transaction of $250,880.00. Insiders sold 1,525,007 shares of company stock valued at $107,340,344 over the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 3.9% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Charles Schwab by 3.2% during the first quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Charles Schwab stock traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.68. The stock had a trading volume of 427,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,765,307. The firm has a market cap of $124.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.06. The Charles Schwab has a 12 month low of $32.66 and a 12 month high of $76.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.40.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

