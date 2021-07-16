VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded VAT Group to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of VAT Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of VAT Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VAT Group in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of VAT Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of VAT Group stock remained flat at $$38.30 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 172 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,002. VAT Group has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $38.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.22.

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Valves, Global Service, and Industry. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaics, and vacuum coating industries, as well as for the industrial and research sectors.

