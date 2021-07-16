Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Prana Capital Management LP

Prana Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 49.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,808 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 74,398 shares during the period. Visa comprises 3.9% of Prana Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings in Visa were worth $47,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CNB Bank lifted its position in Visa by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,455 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 8.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,673,916 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,837,698,000 after purchasing an additional 698,028 shares in the last quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 181.2% in the first quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd now owns 6,270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares during the period. XXEC Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 218.3% during the 1st quarter. XXEC Inc. now owns 36,450 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Visa by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 91,817 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $19,440,000 after buying an additional 6,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $249.07. The company had a trading volume of 167,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,901,895. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.23 and a 12 month high of $248.80. The firm has a market cap of $485.18 billion, a PE ratio of 51.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.94.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

In other news, CFO Rajat Taneja sold 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.02, for a total transaction of $227,001.00. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total value of $2,117,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,677,555.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 122,347 shares of company stock worth $28,363,502. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities raised their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.92.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

