Truvestments Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,925 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $545,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 300.7% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,045 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 124,209 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,558,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 20,853,988 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $933,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,669,537 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $119,462,000 after buying an additional 401,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.85.

CSCO traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,485,210. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $55.35.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.68%.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $402,786.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $204,851.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 106,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,682,877. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,457 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

