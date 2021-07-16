Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Sells 809 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,011 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 809 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 3.0% of Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $52,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 106,580.3% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,483,000 after buying an additional 7,548,014 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,877,308,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,364,676,000 after buying an additional 1,377,328 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,997,340,000. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 34,666.4% during the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 639,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 637,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.
Shares of AMZN stock traded down $51.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3,579.34. The company had a trading volume of 133,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,513,329. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,871.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The company has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3,372.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85.
In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,752,548.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,456,111.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,283 shares of company stock worth $450,104,986 over the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,165.46.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
