Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Wipro had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 18.91%.

Shares of Wipro stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $8.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,431,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,915,782. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Wipro has a 1 year low of $3.79 and a 1 year high of $8.31. The stock has a market cap of $46.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.60.

WIT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. upgraded shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.23 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of Wipro from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.12.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

