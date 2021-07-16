Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Burning Rock Biotech Limited focuses on the application of next generation sequencing technology in the field of precision oncology. Its business consists of NGS-based therapy selection testing for late-stage cancer patients as well as NGS-based cancer early detection. Burning Rock Biotech Limited is based in GUANGZHOU, China. “

Get Burning Rock Biotech alerts:

Separately, CICC Research started coverage on shares of Burning Rock Biotech in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.94 target price on the stock.

BNR traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.75. 136,246 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,581. Burning Rock Biotech has a twelve month low of $18.64 and a twelve month high of $39.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion and a P/E ratio of -26.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.18.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($1.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.15). Burning Rock Biotech had a negative net margin of 112.99% and a negative return on equity of 21.52%. The firm had revenue of $16.27 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Burning Rock Biotech will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNR. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 317.2% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,582,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,004,571 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the first quarter worth $18,444,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 7,786.0% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 688,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,525,000 after purchasing an additional 679,406 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 115.1% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 863,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,241,000 after purchasing an additional 462,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 115.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 863,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,241,000 after purchasing an additional 462,051 shares during the last quarter. 22.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Burning Rock Biotech

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

Featured Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Burning Rock Biotech (BNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Burning Rock Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burning Rock Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.