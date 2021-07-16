IQ.cash (IQ) Price Hits $0.0141 on Major Exchanges

IQ.cash (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. One IQ.cash coin can now be bought for $0.0141 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. IQ.cash has a total market cap of $168,750.07 and $32,748.00 worth of IQ.cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, IQ.cash has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00039199 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.70 or 0.00105981 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.45 or 0.00146053 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,726.56 or 0.99764774 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002847 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

IQ.cash launched on July 14th, 2018. IQ.cash’s total supply is 19,821,219 coins and its circulating supply is 11,962,738 coins. IQ.cash’s official Twitter account is @Everipedia . The official website for IQ.cash is iq.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQ.cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IQ.cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IQ.cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

