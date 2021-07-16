Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) CAO Sells $126,960.00 in Stock

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) CAO John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total value of $126,960.00.

Shares of NYSE:NEM traded down $1.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.73. 6,272,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,911,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.40. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $54.18 and a 12-month high of $75.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.02.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 21.77%. On average, analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.71%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in Newmont in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 3,592.9% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Newmont by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NEM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.07.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

